Taking ibuprofen and related over-the-counter painkillers could have unintended and worrisome consequences for people who vigorously exercise. These popular medicines, known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, work by suppressing inflammation. But according to two new studies, in the process they potentially may also overtax the kidneys during prolonged exercise and reduce muscles’ ability to recover afterward.
Bring On the Exercise, Hold the Painkillers - The New York Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 5:43 PM
