Meet the High-Level Trainer Who Quit Everything to Start a Gym for People With Disabilities | The Huffington Post

Seeded on Thu Dec 8, 2016 3:22 PM
Over the past 28 years, Ned Norton has helped hundreds of people living with disabilities become stronger and more independent by providing them with strength and conditioning training. A former personal trainer, Norton worked with star athletes, including Olympians and bodybuilders, for years before opening his gym, Warrior On Wheels, in a public housing building in Albany, N.Y.

