Nutrition: Time has come for turmeric to root itself into our diets

Get ready for this year’s rising superfood star: turmeric.

Related to ginger, this deep golden-colored root is known for its beneficial health properties and has been used for thousands of years in Southeast Asian cuisine. Although it’s been available in the United States as a dietary supplement for years and ground turmeric can be easily found in the spice aisle, fresh turmeric is now becoming increasingly available in the grocery store produce section to be used as a dynamic culinary ingredient.