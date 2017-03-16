As millions need urgent food aid, why nutrition for young children is also a long-term crisis - World | ReliefWeb

Drought and conflict are causing massive hunger emergencies - against a backdrop of one in four children in developing countries already suffering chronic malnutrition that could affect their development.

The world is watching in horror as yet another humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding.

Twenty million people will die unless urgent action is taken to tackle hunger crises in four war-torn countries. Immediate funds are needed for Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and northeast Nigeria or "people will simply starve to death" warned United Nations humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien last week.