Newsvine

johnevertsd45

johnevertsd45 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About healthy lifestyle advocate and blogger Articles: 0 Seeds: 7 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

Experts urge women to exercise during pregnancy | MinnPost

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by johnevertsd45 View Original Article: MinnPost
Seeded on Mon Mar 27, 2017 5:29 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

For generations, pregnant women were advised to avoid any kind of exercise because of concerns that it might put the unborn baby’s health at risk.

They were also told to “eat for two” to make sure the baby received enough calories and nutrients to develop properly.

Well, both those pieces of advice are now terribly out of date, at least for most women, as an international trio of experts explains in a Viewpoint article published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor