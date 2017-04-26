Blogging has become an essential factor for not only creative minds but creative companies in order to further express what it is they’re selling and to engage their audience on a personal level. With content everywhere, one millennial noticed the lack of women of color who are in those spaces and thriving. Candice VanWye, a blogger turned creator, was blogging for a year when she realized there wasn’t much of a voice coming from girls who looked like her, with stories similar to hers. The 25-year-old quickly realized the necessity for that space to be filled. With practice and passion, VanWye created Brown Girl Bloggers in 2014.
'Brown Girl Bloggers' creator shares her journey, gives helpful tips - Rolling Out
