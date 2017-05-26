A new study proves that most Americans are confused about nutrition and what “healthy” exactly entails. The 2017 Food & Health Survey found that consumers rely on nutrition information they don’t trust and that 80% of Americans report finding conflicting information about which foods to avoid and which to eat.
Study: Your Employees Are Dazed And Confused About Nutrition
Seeded on Fri May 26, 2017 2:46 PM
